|
Big 5G Event Keynote: From Cloud to Edge – The End to End NFV Infrastructure
5/29/2019
QCT's Associate VP Gary Lee talked about where NFV will be today and tomorrow at the Big 5G Event in Denver, Colorado on May 8, 2019.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
7 Service Provider Insights on Securing 5G Networks During Commercial Deployment Implementing 5G Security: 5 Service Provider Priorities and Preferences 5 Service Provider Security Considerations to 5G / IoT Security Lower cost alternatives to Fiber Deep with PON Assurance driven network automation is key to 5G success
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2019
Tuning the Customer Experiences in 5G
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
August 15, 2019
Deploying Next Generation Passive Optical Networks
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Intelligent Control, Simplified Management – ZTE Intelligent OTN Solution
By Lu Gang & Wei Dengpan, ZTE Corporation
Transform Beyond Borders to Lead the Innovation
By Ben Zhou, CEO, Whale Cloud
ZTE & China Mobile Jointly Realizing Industry’s First Typical-Service-Based NB-IoT High-Capacity Evaluation With NMVP
By Liu Shuang, Director of FDD Product MKT & Solution Team, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
Reject Limits. Build the Future.
By David Wang, Huawei
SlideshowsThe Big 5G Event: Photos
More Slideshows
Infographics