Aviat Teams With Metaswitch for Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway

MILPITAS, Calif. -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced, in partnership with Metaswitch Networks, its entry into open networking with a Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution that conforms to Facebook's Telecom Infra Project (TIP) DCSG specification. The TIP DCSG-compliant solution is designed to support the efficient and cost-effective backhaul of cell site traffic and is based on an open and disaggregated architecture for existing 2G/3G/4G and future 5G mobile infrastructure.

Building on Aviat's Network Operating System (AOS) and leveraging Metaswitch's carrier grade routing stack and NOS Toolkit this is an end-2-end solution operating on TIP DCSG-compliant hardware along with worldwide support for the TIP community. This announcement expands Aviat's engagement and commitment to the TIP community alongside their key partner and architect role in the Open Box Microwave Project Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Aviat and Metaswitch to our DCSG open networking ecosystem in TIP, which is expanding the scope and value of disaggregation to now includes a microwave specialist," said Luis Martin Garcia, Co-Lead, Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways project group, TIP. "Disaggregated technologies can help operators as they build out 5G infrastructure by increasing efficiency and letting them be more agile in introducing new services."

The DCSG specification was developed by the Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group within TIP in collaboration with leading Tier 1 global mobile operators, including Vodafone, Telefónica, TIM Brazil, BT and Orange.

"We are excited to join the DCSG open network ecosystem and bring our mission critical experience and knowledge to the TIP DCSG specification," said Ola Gustafson, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Aviat Networks. "Our entry into providing DCSG solutions along with our leading architecture role in the Open Box Microwave Project Group underpins our commitment and leadership in next generation microwave networking."

The Metaswitch NOS Toolkit provides the foundation of the disaggregated carrier grade AOS by providing field-hardened L2/L3/MPLS networking protocols integrated with a management framework and the leading merchant silicon chipset.

"As a pioneer in network function disaggregation, Metaswitch is proud to play an important part in the introduction of this innovative new offering from Aviat," said Shriraj Gaglani, EVP of Business and Corporate Development of Metaswitch Networks. "Our carrier-grade NOS toolkit includes silicon HAL, control plane, and programmable management capabilities as selectable, disaggregated components for open networking, and is a true disruptor by enabling fast time to market for new platforms as silicon, networking and management requirements evolve."

Aviat Networks