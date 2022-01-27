Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Newly unveiled Tahoe Network Infrastructure brings connectivity to rural, underserved regions

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/27/2022
Comment (0)

PHOENIX, AZ – Tahoe Network Infrastructure, is a consumer-minded network service provider partnering with rural and underserved communities in the Midwest and beyond to construct tailored, private fiber optic networks that meet evolving connectivity demands. Tahoe focuses on delivering fiber-based Wide Area Networks (WANs) to school districts leveraging the FCC’s E-Rate program. The company also provides fiber WANs and internet service for carriers, government municipalities and enterprise businesses, meeting specialized technology requirements to promote local economic development.

Tahoe plans to primarily partner with communities with fewer than 100,000 in population, extending dark or lit fiber networks to business, enterprise, healthcare and government customers. The company is also looking to align with electric utility cooperatives and municipally owned power companies to expedite the creation of vital public-private fiber networks in rural regions.

Chairman and CEO of Tahoe, Greg Green, is former CEO and current board member and equity holder at FatBeam, a business-to-business provider of reliable fiber-based network solutions to enterprise, healthcare, government and education customers. Green brings to Tahoe his history of proven business-building success and ability to cultivate corporate cultures that promote strong values and provide enjoyable experiences to customers and employees alike. Under his leadership, FatBeam was recognized in the ‘Best Places to Work Inland Northwest’ awards for three consecutive years and earned three Inc. 5000 awards.

“Forging deep partnerships with key elements of these markets — utilities, schools and municipal organizations — helps us get to the heart of these communities and build true enablement from the ground up,” comments Greg Green, Chairman and CEO of Tahoe Network Infrastructure. “I’m grateful to expand upon the story that began — and continues — at FatBeam regarding the development of underserved communities through robust fiber broadband. I’m thrilled to support that initiative as an equity holder and board member at FatBeam while also taking that inspiration to an entirely new region that needs these vital services. Furthermore, I’m honored to be able to accomplish this with a great investment partner, industry leader and friend Ted Mocarski at my side.”

“It’s hard to find good fiber infrastructure investments, but if you can find one like Tahoe and combine it with Greg’s history of success, you want to get out in front of it as an equity holder,” comments Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner at Novacap. “I’m very pleased to ally myself with Tahoe and Greg — and with the company’s ‘partnerships over transactions’ style — to support the development of much-needed network connectivity.”

Tahoe Network Infrastructure

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE