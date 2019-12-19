New York Governor to Launch Net Neutrality Proposal in 2020

ALBANY, NY -- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the 7th proposal of his 2020 State of the State Agenda - advancing the strongest statewide net neutrality protections in the United States.

As part of this proposal, the Governor will introduce legislation to prevent the blocking, throttling and paid prioritization of online content — practices that undermine a free and open internet. The legislation will also prohibit so-called "zero-rating" practices, which penalize consumers for accessing content or applications that are not preferred by their internet provider.

The legislation will also codify into law Governor Cuomo's 2018 Executive Order mandating that state government entities may not enter into contracts with internet service providers unless they follow net neutrality principles. Taken together, these protections exceed the net neutrality standards established by the Federal Communications Commission in 2015, which the Trump administration subsequently repealed in 2017.

The proposed legislation will empower the State Department of Public Service to hold mobile and fixed internet providers accountable to these nation-leading consumer protections and ensure transparency in this industry. The bill will require internet service providers to disclose their network management practices to the public. Service providers will also be required to annually certify their compliance with New York's net neutrality rules. The Department of Public Service will be empowered to investigate and fine providers who violate these provisions.

