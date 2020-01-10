Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

New report reveals how an expanding network is driving carriers to the edge

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Jennifer Clark, Principal Analyst – Cloud Infrastructure & Edge Computing 10/1/2020
Comment (0)

Technologies never roll out as quickly as expected. Barriers to implementation arise, exuberance turns to pragmatism and numbers are restated. Not so with 5G. Omdia's "Mobile Subscription and Revenue Forecast," published in September 2020, reports that 5G subscriptions have grown by a factor of 15 over the past 12 months. They grew from 15 million in 2019 to over 230 million in 2020 and are on course to reach over 3 billion in 2025. That is 4x the rate of adoption of 4G, in terms of subscribers. As the industry began to feel the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global quarantine in 2Q20, 5G rollouts slowed — as did subscriptions — affected by stutters up and down the supply chain (including spectrum auctions).

As the end of 3Q20 approaches, however, carriers are regaining momentum and assessing the long-term, global impact of COVID-19 on network traffic, topology and usage patterns. These consequences have been well documented and include the rushed adoption of video conferencing tools by all generations, the change in residential traffic patterns and the overall increase in traffic, calls, over-the-top (OTT) video, live video, etc. The rollout of 5G — already fast — is now pulling edge computing with it.

In collaboration with Schneider Electric, F5 and Wind River, Heavy Reading asked over 90 global telco service providers about their plans for edge computing. In our report, "Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge," Heavy Reading analyzes the choices these companies are making with their implementation — and how these implementations are evolving.

Technologies driving the telco industry evolution The survey results demonstrate that telco service providers are now deploying, or planning for, edge computing solutions. They are no longer at the nascent stage. Heavy Reading explored further by examining which technologies will affect telco service providers the most within the next two and five years. The responses reflect the way carriers tend to move — from the infrastructure, through supporting network technologies, and finally to the application enablement technologies.

n=91 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=91
(Source: Heavy Reading)

The response of "open and industry standard infrastructure" attests to the carriers' focus on containing cost, both capex and opex. However, the need for application and workload acceleration is encouraging bespoke white box-plus solutions with field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) onboard to siphon off compute-intensive processes, relieving the CPU cores.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will also be critical to managing costs and supporting the flood of new 5G cell sites. When it comes to zero-touch provisioning and lights-out data centers, AI and ML will play a pivotal role.

The impact on existing business model
But what about edge computing itself? Heavy Reading asked survey respondents what impact edge computing was having on their business models; 40% responded that its impact was significant or radical. From what we have seen in previous research, that is an abrupt increase in the level of expected impact. In two years, the expected significant/radical impact grows to 70% of respondents. In five years, virtually all respondents (88%) believe edge deployments will have a radical/significant impact on their existing business model.

n=91 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=91
(Source: Heavy Reading)

When looking at the challenges facing the telco service providers in edge deployments, "cost to deploy" is the most significant barrier. It is the only one cited by more respondents as a "significant challenge" than as merely a "challenge." This barrier is followed by two other cost issues: "lack of a cost-effective operations and management model" and "lack of a business model."

Cost is not always the key concern of Heavy Reading's survey base. In fact, with a survey base weighted heavily toward network operations and technical staff, it is rarely the key concern. However, edge is all about cost. Telcos contemplating a robust edge infrastructure, highly distributed to the point where the edge sites can meet sub-1ms one-way latency demands, are looking at tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of locations. Cost, both capex and opex, is the key issue.

n=91 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=91
(Source: Heavy Reading)

"Lack of use cases" is fifth in a list of seven challenges (or fourth if going strictly by "significant challenge"). If Heavy Reading had conducted this survey at the beginning of the year, we would have expected this line item to rank much higher in the list of concerns. At that time, carriers were still shaking their heads at the parade of PowerPoints expounding on autonomous vehicles and remote surgery. Today, virtual radio access network (vRAN) and video processing/caching are important use cases. However, most telco service providers deploying edge computing today are being driven by general efficiencies in network operations and application performance and by user demand, particularly within vertical industries that require low latency response time for specific applications. These use cases are not as flashy as autonomous vehicles, but they justify edge deployment today. Both consumer and enterprise customers recognize the basic need for an always-on network.

Read the full report for more telco edge insights
Heavy Reading's findings are a good indication that telco carriers are poised for the business influx that edge computing will bring. To gain more in-depth details of telco service providers' perspective on the burgeoning edge market, check out our visualizer with key highlights and download and read the full report now.

This blog is sponsored by Schneider Electric.

— Jennifer P. Clark, Principal Analyst, Cloud Infrastructure and Edge Computing, Heavy Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Accelerating open radio for 5G pico cells

Radio hardware is an expensive and difficult proposition, but one way to address this barrier to market competition and bring the benefits of scale to more vendors is through open RU reference designs.

Why 5G needs better fixed broadband

As the telecom industry focuses on rolling out 5G mobile broadband technology across the globe, the real key to success lies in improving fixed broadband networks and smoothing the network evolution path.

5G transport: Don't underestimate microwave

Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Study explores how transport networks will evolve to support 5G services.

5G transport: Putting networks to the test

Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Study explores how transport networks will evolve to support 5G services.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE