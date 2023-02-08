Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Network X show moves to Paris

News Wire Feed

PARIS – Network X – the world's most comprehensive event for the B2B telco industry – relocates to Paris, France, this October, providing telecommunications professionals with a unique opportunity to discuss and learn from market leaders about network infrastructure investments required to drive the TechCo transformation.

Alongside investment in fiber and 5G, telco businesses are looking for new ways to grow and adapt to changes in their environments. Worldwide, boards are beginning to align with the concepts embraced by TechCos, which allow for rapid change. However, the transformation requires technology investment and a shift in market positioning, approach and culture. Consequently, businesses are looking to adjust their digital products, sales channels and market positioning to better serve the needs of users and enterprises.

The 2023 event, from October 24-26 at Porte de Versailles, Paris, will bring together leading minds, experts, and visionaries from the fixed-line and mobile industries to help accelerate this transformation. A carefully curated educational program will enable attendees to consider new business models, frameworks, and approaches to monetize B2B and consumer services through cloud-enabled fiber and 5G networks.

Network X's free Expo Pass will provide visitors access to the exhibition floor, exclusive technical workshops, the World Broadband Association's (WBBA) annual event, and the new ConnectFrance zone.

The exhibition will again offer an invaluable opportunity to secure new contracts, business partners and clients. This year, more than 100 of the world's leading technology providers will be present, including Nokia, Plume, Mavenir, and ZTE, allowing industry professionals to engage and develop relationships across the three-day event.

This year, Network X also celebrates the launch of ConnectFrance – a stage dedicated to exploring issues impacting the French telecoms industry today, with talks delivered in both French and English. The bilingual space will enable attendees to gain insights into and discuss the state of the French telecoms market. Considering recent updates across the industry, the stage has strategic importance, with Orange and Bouygues Telecom both planning to deploy 5G standalone (SA), and Orange France – the country's largest fixed-line wholesale operator – moving toward an all-fiber fixed infrastructure by the end of 2030. Special sessions will dive into the regional challenges and opportunities, while a zone on the exhibition floor will help international visitors identify the latest French innovations.

67 percent of past visitors to Network X reveal they attend to keep up with the latest industry trends. With CXOs, VPs and Directors from the tier 1 telcos, FibreCos, neutral hosts, wireless operators and more taking to the stage over three days, no better source of valuable insights will shape future strategy than the Network X educational program.

Network X's highly acclaimed Headliners stage will once again feature telco trailblazers like Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, the Deputy CEO of Orange Group; Enrique Blanco, the Global Chief Technology Officer at Telefonica; and Howard Watson, Chief Technology and Information Officer at BT Group; along with other innovators and policymakers. They will address changing market dynamics, investments in network technology, the growing influence of big tech in telecoms, and the impact of business models and approaches in B2B segments.

The Network X conference will feature three unique streams focusing on the latest 5G development, broadband infrastructure and cloud transformation. Among the topics high on the agenda this year will be the development of next-gen PON strategies and services, the deployment and use of new client-facing cloud technology applications, and the benefits of migrating to SA architecture. A complete program will be announced later this month.

Additionally, the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) will return to Network X for the second year. For a small extra fee, visitors can attend the world's largest Wi-Fi technology event, Wireless Global Congress (WGC) EMEA, during the event, which will focus on Wi-Fi innovation for operators, enterprises, places and things.

Network X

PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE