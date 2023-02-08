Network X show moves to Paris

PARIS – Network X – the world's most comprehensive event for the B2B telco industry – relocates to Paris, France, this October, providing telecommunications professionals with a unique opportunity to discuss and learn from market leaders about network infrastructure investments required to drive the TechCo transformation.

Alongside investment in fiber and 5G, telco businesses are looking for new ways to grow and adapt to changes in their environments. Worldwide, boards are beginning to align with the concepts embraced by TechCos, which allow for rapid change. However, the transformation requires technology investment and a shift in market positioning, approach and culture. Consequently, businesses are looking to adjust their digital products, sales channels and market positioning to better serve the needs of users and enterprises.

The 2023 event, from October 24-26 at Porte de Versailles, Paris, will bring together leading minds, experts, and visionaries from the fixed-line and mobile industries to help accelerate this transformation. A carefully curated educational program will enable attendees to consider new business models, frameworks, and approaches to monetize B2B and consumer services through cloud-enabled fiber and 5G networks.

Network X's free Expo Pass will provide visitors access to the exhibition floor, exclusive technical workshops, the World Broadband Association's (WBBA) annual event, and the new ConnectFrance zone.

The exhibition will again offer an invaluable opportunity to secure new contracts, business partners and clients. This year, more than 100 of the world's leading technology providers will be present, including Nokia, Plume, Mavenir, and ZTE, allowing industry professionals to engage and develop relationships across the three-day event.

This year, Network X also celebrates the launch of ConnectFrance – a stage dedicated to exploring issues impacting the French telecoms industry today, with talks delivered in both French and English. The bilingual space will enable attendees to gain insights into and discuss the state of the French telecoms market. Considering recent updates across the industry, the stage has strategic importance, with Orange and Bouygues Telecom both planning to deploy 5G standalone (SA), and Orange France – the country's largest fixed-line wholesale operator – moving toward an all-fiber fixed infrastructure by the end of 2030. Special sessions will dive into the regional challenges and opportunities, while a zone on the exhibition floor will help international visitors identify the latest French innovations.

67 percent of past visitors to Network X reveal they attend to keep up with the latest industry trends. With CXOs, VPs and Directors from the tier 1 telcos, FibreCos, neutral hosts, wireless operators and more taking to the stage over three days, no better source of valuable insights will shape future strategy than the Network X educational program.

Network X's highly acclaimed Headliners stage will once again feature telco trailblazers like Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, the Deputy CEO of Orange Group; Enrique Blanco, the Global Chief Technology Officer at Telefonica; and Howard Watson, Chief Technology and Information Officer at BT Group; along with other innovators and policymakers. They will address changing market dynamics, investments in network technology, the growing influence of big tech in telecoms, and the impact of business models and approaches in B2B segments.

The Network X conference will feature three unique streams focusing on the latest 5G development, broadband infrastructure and cloud transformation. Among the topics high on the agenda this year will be the development of next-gen PON strategies and services, the deployment and use of new client-facing cloud technology applications, and the benefits of migrating to SA architecture. A complete program will be announced later this month.

Additionally, the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) will return to Network X for the second year. For a small extra fee, visitors can attend the world's largest Wi-Fi technology event, Wireless Global Congress (WGC) EMEA, during the event, which will focus on Wi-Fi innovation for operators, enterprises, places and things.

