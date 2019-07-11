& cplSiteName &
Network Virtualization – The Future for DAA

11/7/2019
Colin Howlett, VP of Architecture at Vecima Networks, discusses what should and shouldn't be virtualized in the network, and identifies functionalities that will lead the charge. Also discussed are consolidating hubs and the importance of edge computing in the cable industry, specifically when reducing latency for IP video.

This content is sponsored by Vecima.

