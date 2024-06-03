US wireless operators remain flexible on network APIs

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all worked together to test the GSMA's 'device status' network API with drone maker Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT). But they're staying flexible beyond that.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 3, 2024

4 Min Read
Mergers and acquisition concept with consultant touching icons of puzzle pieces representing the merging of two companies or joint venture.
(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)

All of the big wireless network operators in the US are interested in the opportunities presented by network APIs, but they're generally keeping their options open.

"We're going to have all the different models," said Khamis Abulgubein, associate director of product management for Verizon's IoT platform, during a recent session at the Network X show.

"There's going to be a number of different consumption mechanisms," Stephanie Ormston, AT&T's AVP of digital services integration, told Light Reading recently.

Executives from all the big US wireless network operators – AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – said they are going to develop network APIs for enterprise customers. But they explained that it's still early in the space, and they generally need to figure out how the market will develop before they firm up their pricing strategies and go-to-market initiatives.

"We haven't come up with our commercialization model," Abulgubein, the Verizon executive, said.

Following the GSMA, where appropriate

The US operators are part of a global push in the wireless industry to sell new networking capabilities to enterprise developers via application programming interfaces (APIs). The importance of the network API push has been rising as 5G operators struggle to find other ways to generate returns from their massive 5G network investments. Autonomous cars, metaverse goggles and robot surgeons haven't really materialized in a big way, and now 5G operators are looking for other ways – beyond fixed wireless – to make money from 5G.

GSMA, the global wireless industry's trade organization, has been working to rally network operators around the topic. The association launched its "Open Gateway" network API campaign last year. During the association's MWC Barcelona trade show earlier this year, it boasted that 47 mobile operator groups, representing 239 mobile networks and 65% of wireless connections around the world, have now signed up for its Open Gateway initiative.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are all already on the Open Gateway bandwagon. Just prior to the MWC Barcelona show, the operators teamed up to conduct a cross-carrier test of the GSMA's "device status" API with drone maker Inspired Flight Technologies (IFT).

The selection of a drone company was probably not a coincidence. After all, Amazon recently announced it received federal approvals to fly its drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). That potentially paves the way for swarms of Amazon drones to deliver Prime customer packages.

Picking and choosing

However, officials from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile explained that the GSMA's Open Gateway APIs are just one option of many. 

"I don't want to have to wait for a standard to come out to meet my customers' needs," said Abulgubein. He explained that Verizon has been offering various APIs for years through its IoT business. "You've got to meet your customers where they are."

Emil Liedtke, T-Mobile's senior director of wholesale partnerships and innovation, echoed those comments. During a session at the recent Network X show, he said T-Mobile plans to support some Open Gateway APIs while also developing its own separate API offerings.

Ormston, the AT&T executive, said the operator is currently testing four APIs: two that follow the GSMA's specifications and two that don't.

Similarly, executives generally said they plan to tackle the market through a mixture of direct sales and sales through aggregators like Ericsson's Vonage. Verizon has already signed up to sell its APIs through Vonage and Microsoft.

Liedtke, the T-Mobile executive, said the operator doesn't want to dictate where developers must go to get T-Mobile's APIs.

Into the future

Liedtke, Ormston and Abulgubein each expressed optimism that network APIs will generate interest among enterprise developers. They said that some APIs, like those for number verification, ought to be popular among financial institutions.

But APIs aren't everything. For example, both Liedtke and Abulgubein declined to discuss whether 5G network slices would ultimately be sold in an API format. "I think it's too early to tell," Liedtke said. "I don't think anyone is comfortable making a bet" on how operators will go to market with network slicing.

Network slicing promises to allow operators to sell dedicated chunks of network connectivity to enterprise customers.

Meanwhile, others are staying flexible too. For example, STL Partners recently increased its global forecast for network APIs from $20 billion by 2028 to $34 billion by 2030.

Darius Singh, an STL Partners director, explained to Light Reading that the change actually represents a slight reduction to the firm's original forecast. "The reason it looks like a significant increase is that we've added additional APIs and use cases, predominantly around the 'identity' or 'anti-fraud' family," he wrote. "Previously, we hadn't modeled these as they weren't deemed 5G/edge APIs, which was a previous focus."

Read more about:

Network X

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Washington Monument during spring
Regulatory & Politics
T-Mobile's UScellular deal enters election year politicking
T-Mobile's UScellular deal enters election year politicking

Jun 3, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes
Broadband
Frontier taps into more fiber assets to raise $750M
Frontier taps into more fiber assets to raise $750M

Jun 3, 2024

Smartphones in a pile.
AI & Machine Learning
Capturing a share of the smartphone AI bounty
Capturing a share of the smartphone AI bounty

Jun 3, 2024

Disney Plus with Hulu screenshot taken March 27, 2024
Video Streaming
Disney and Comcast in stalemate over Hulu's valuation – report
Disney and Comcast in stalemate over Hulu's valuation – report

Jun 3, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities