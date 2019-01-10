& cplSiteName &

FCC Chairman Claims Victory in New Court Ruling on Net Neutrality

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/1/2019

WASHINGTON, DC -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai released the following statement regarding the D.C. Circuit’s decision largely upholding the Restoring Internet Freedom Order:

"Today’s decision is a victory for consumers, broadband deployment, and the free and open Internet. The court affirmed the FCC’s decision to repeal 1930s utility-style regulation of the Internet imposed by the prior Administration. The court also upheld our robust transparency rule so that consumers can be fully informed about their online options. Since we adopted the Restoring Internet Freedom Order, consumers have seen 40% faster speeds and millions more Americans have gained access to the Internet. A free and open Internet is what we have today and what we’ll continue to have moving forward. We look forward to addressing on remand the narrow issues that the court identified."

FCC

