& cplSiteName &

California Lawmakers Hug Net Neutrality

Alan Breznick
5/31/2018
50%
50%

In a move that will likely touch off more nasty legal battles, the California State Senate overwhelmingly passed strong net neutrality legislation Wednesday despite fierce opposition from big ISPs, including AT&T and Comcast.

The re-regulation bill -- which passed the heavily Democratic State Senate by a 23-12 vote on Wednesday and now heads to the State Assembly for its expected approval -- is California's response to the move by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to eliminate the current federal rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization of Internet content by ISPs. Barring the highly unlikely restoration of the national net neutrality rules by Congress and President Trump over the next two weeks, the federal rules are set to expire on June 11. (See Senate Vote Says Net Neutrality Can Stay Around a Little Longer and FCC Nixes Net Neutrality Rules on June 11.)

Known as SB 822, the California bill would amend state law by adding several online practices to the state's Consumers' Legal Remedies Act's definition of "certain unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices" in the provision of goods and services in the state." Under the bill, those unfair methods would now include blocking, throttling and paid prioritization of web content, as well as paid zero-rating plans.

Also, SB 822 would restrict access to the state's Universal Service Fund broadband subsidies to ISPs that abide by the proposed net neutrality rules. Further, the bill would apply the net neutrality concept to network interconnections, just as the then-Democratic-controlled FCC did when it passed the Obama-era Open Internet Order in 2015, but which the currently Republican-controlled FCC has reversed.

Predictably, net neutrality supporters hailed the California Senate's passage of the legislation, which enjoyed strong grassroots support in the nation's largest state. Eric Null, policy counsel at New America's Open Technology Institute, called it a "huge win for consumers." Fight for the Future argued that "this victory in California shows that net neutrality is here to stay."

But, even if the State Assembly follows suit and Gov. Jerry Brown signs the bill as expected, the matter won't be settled. That's because the FCC order eliminating the federal net neutrality rules pre-empts states from trying to impose the rules within their boundaries. So a classic states' rights court battle is brewing in Sacramento, especially if other states either follow California's legislative lead or require providers to adhere to net neutrality rules when they sign government broadband deals. Stay tuned for more. (See Net Neutrality: States' Rights vs. the FCC.)

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon's Fixed 5G: A Cable Alternative Is Coming!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
BT's Patterson Gets Tasty CEO Bonus as Troops Suffer
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/25/2018
Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives