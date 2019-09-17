NBCU's Names Its OTT Service

New York -- NBCUniversal today announced "Peacock" (www.peacocktv.com) as the name for its new streaming service. Peacock is a nod to NBC's iconic logo and NBCUniversal's rich legacy of creating beloved films, TV series, characters and franchises that have been at the epicenter of pop culture and will continue to define the future of entertainment.

Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of originals while also offering treasured hits from the vaults of NBC, including "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," two of the most-watched streaming series. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night and reality.

Peacock rolls out in April of 2020 with over 15,000 hours of content and takes center stage at the end of July during the 2020 Summer Olympics. As previously announced, Peacock will be both advertising and subscription supported. Details on pricing and distribution will be announced closer to launch.

"The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it's culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!," said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. "Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can't-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like 'The Office'."

NBCUniversal