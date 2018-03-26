& cplSiteName &
NB-IoT Empowers Farmers to Modernize Operation

3/26/2018
Eric Macody Lund, director of business development for Shiip/Nortrace, interviewed by Light Reading, talks about the use case in Norway in which IoT technology helps farmers locate and connect their sheep, and also the experience of working with Huawei during MWC 2018.
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
