Cable Business Services

Mutable secures $1.5M seed round to propel flagship edge computing product adoption and launch new Mutable Marketplace

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK -- Mutable, a pioneer in Public Edge Cloud technology, today announced completion of a $1.5 million seed round led by Lunar Ventures and Fly Ventures with participation from Momenta Partners, Acequia Capital, and Charlie Songhurst.

The funds will be used to further develop Mutable's public edge cloud, add staff to their product and business development teams and expand the company’s reach into new markets and regions as edge computing continues to grow. Mutable has already welcomed four new hires and is currently in the process of hiring more engineers and business development professionals.

"Today’s operators are waking up to the untapped potential revenue that their infrastructure offers when coupled with our technology,” said Mutable CEO and co-founder Antonio Pellegrino. “Now is the time to prioritize and expand our impact on the cable and telco markets and solidify our place as a leading startup in the edge computing space, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to do it with a set of top-notch investors by our side.”

The funding also permits Mutable to launch the Mutable Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind curated platform for vendors with edge solutions to facilitate product demonstrations and turnkey deployment directly to some of the largest cable and telecom operators through the Mutable Cloud. Over 20 edge services providers have already set up profiles on the Marketplace, including Parsec, Plume, Teltoo and more.

“The marketplace will unleash the potential of a whole new generation of vendor-developed solutions onto operator networks,” explains Mutable CTO Nathalie Zadoks, “resulting in better and faster internet experiences as well as new revenue streams for operators. It’s a win-win-win for all involved -- from operators to developers to the average consumer -- to create next-gen customer experiences in the connectivity space.”

"We are very excited to back Mutable in building a novel paradigm for public edge cloud and to lead their seed round,” said Dr. Elad Verbin, Founding Partner & Chief Scientist at Lunar Ventures. “Working with Antonio and the team, we were thrilled to discover we see eye to eye with Mutable on their vision for the future of computing and are delighted to partner with and support Mutable as they bootstrap the Mutable platform from the ground up. We're looking forward to seeing businesses build an exciting new generation of applications on Mutable's Public Edge Cloud.”

Mutable

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
