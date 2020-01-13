Wi-Fi Alliance Passes 50K Certified Products

AUSTIN, Texas -- Wi-Fi Alliance surpassed more than 50,000 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED products that deliver the most secure and interoperable Wi-Fi. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED from Wi-Fi Alliance distinguishes Wi-Fi products across brands and product categories that work well together and provide a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi experience. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED is an internationally recognized seal of approval designating products including routers, televisions, smartphones, wearables, and smart appliances that deliver the greatest consumer satisfaction. A new animation highlights the value of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED in home, healthcare, automotive, and enterprise environments for Wi-Fi products today and in the future.

Recent polling by Wakefield Research indicates more than half of respondents have more than five devices connected to their home network, with an average of four different brands connected at once. These same Wi-Fi users often move the access point location, upgrade to the latest technology, or reboot the network access point in attempts to improve the way their diverse devices work together. Wi-Fi Alliance emphasizes that while some of these methods may provide success, buying Wi-Fi CERTIFIED products is the most reliable way to give users confidence that their devices will interoperate and provide the best experience. After understanding the benefits of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED:

More than 80% of respondents are likely to look for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 over non-certified products when purchasing the latest generation of Wi-Fi.

More than 60% would even be willing to pay more for the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED seal of approval.

Protecting Wi-Fi users is at the core of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED. As the security landscape evolves, Wi-Fi Alliance regularly updates Wi-Fi CERTIFIED requirements to address wireless security and privacy challenges. Only Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices provide assurances of using the latest security methods – including the latest generation of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED devices distinguish themselves by providing cutting edge security to Wi-Fi users and offering strong protections in a wide range of Wi-Fi environments.

