Wander Launches Wireless Broadband in Los Angeles

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Wander, the most affordable, high-speed internet for homes and apartments, today announced the launch of its $25 per month internet service for Los Angeles' Westside residents. Following a successful rollout in the San Fernando Valley, more consumers now have access to internet at one flat, low-cost price with no contracts or hidden fees. Founded on the belief that internet should be free of thresholds and fine print, Wander is putting customers first by providing internet that is fully transparent in pricing, speed and performance.

"We built Wander as a solution to decades of overpriced, complicated broadband models," said David Fields, Co-Founder & CEO of Wander. "Traditional internet service providers (ISPs) have sold customers on the promise that more speed means better internet. The truth is: you don't need to pay more for faster speeds, you need better internet service. Whether working from home or streaming TV with the whole family, everyone deserves internet that is reliable and affordable with all the speed they need. Starting in Los Angeles, we're delivering on a new model for internet service that is seamless and transparent so that people can love their internet again."

Wander delivers unrestricted broadband at 50 megabits per second (Mbps), which is more speed than subscribers need to power connected homes and families today and into the future. The average household consumed less than 5 Mbps during peak hours of the day in 2017 and is expected to still consume less than 15 Mbps during peak hours by 2022. Traditional ISPs market internet speeds at 250, 500 or even 1,000 Mbps with the promise of higher video quality streaming, however a recent Princeton study of over 200,000 video sessions showed "the speeds that consumers purchase from their ISPs have considerably diminishing returns with respect to video quality".

The existing internet fiber infrastructure in the United States provides significant additional capacity for new internet service. Wander's technology pairs that existing fiber infrastructure with the latest wireless technology to deliver internet for a fraction of the cost. Wander has also built proprietary software that proactively monitors, anticipates and resolves performance issues before they impact the customer experience. This eliminates frustration around troubleshooting issues themselves, calling customer service to wait on hold or relying on social media or neighbors to determine if it's a larger internet outage in their community. Wander's internet experience is built for the modern consumer providing easy sign-up, monitoring of their network performance, tech support and the ability to cancel anytime all within the Wander's online customer portal.

