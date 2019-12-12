Viasat Lights Up Home Satellite Broadband in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today the availability of reliable, high-speed, high-quality internet service for residential customers in Mexico. Customers will be able to subscribe to a home satellite internet service with speeds in select areas up to 50 Megabits per second (Mbps), enabling them to enjoy online access to social media, streaming content, video call services, sending/receiving emails and using unlimited chat and web browsing.

Viasat has established itself as a trusted, credible satellite internet provider. The Company has successfully deployed its Community Wi-Fi hotspot service across the country, using satellite-enabled Wi-Fi hotspots to deliver affordable internet service to remote communities that previously had little or no internet connectivity. Viasat has also collaborated with local partners in Mexico on the 'Internet para Todos' program, connecting government buildings, federal clinics and schools to the internet over Viasat's satellite systems. Additionally, Viasat has been contracted by Aeroméxico to bring high-speed in-flight connectivity to a portion of the airline's commercial fleet.

Viasat's residential plans in Mexico Viasat's new residential internet service for Mexico uses bandwidth from the ViaSat-2 satellite—the world's most advanced high-capacity communications satellite. The service is launching today in select areas and will be rolled out across the country in early-2020. Plans will have download speeds up to 50 Mbps in certain areas—the fastest satellite internet speeds available in the country. In addition, Viasat'sMexico residential plans are competitively priced, and include unique features, such as:

Unlimited chat and browsing

Unlimited night zone usage from 2:00 am to 7:00 am local time

To learn more about Viasat residential internet service offerings in Mexico, visit www.viasat.com.mx

