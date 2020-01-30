Verizon Consolidated Q4 Revenues Rise 1.4%, to $34.8B

NEW YORK -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) closed 2019 with strong fourth-quarter results highlighted by earnings growth and the most fourth-quarter phone net additions in six years.

For fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.23, compared with $0.47 in fourth-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), fourth-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.13, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.12 in fourth-quarter 2018.

Fourth-quarter 2019 EPS included a net pre-tax loss from special items of about $2.4 billion, which consisted of an early debt extinguishment charge of $2.1 billion, an impairment charge of $236 million primarily related to the write-down of goodwill in the Media business, and a net charge related to severance and annual mark-to-market for pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) liabilities of $135 million. The company also recorded a $2.2 billion tax benefit related to the sale of preferred shares in a foreign affiliate. The cash impact related to the tax benefit of this sale will be realized in 2020.

In fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in fourth-quarter 2019, and 17 cents for full-year 2019, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.

For full-year 2019, Verizon reported $4.65 in EPS, compared with $3.76 in full-year 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), excluding special items, 2019 EPS was $4.81, compared with 2018 EPS of $4.71.

Consolidated results

Total consolidated operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 were $34.8 billion, up 1.4 percent from fourth-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, highlighted by volumes and step-ups in access, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in revenue from wireline products and services, predominantly in the Business segment. Full-year 2019 consolidated operating revenues were $131.9 billion, up 0.8 percent year over year.

Cash flow from operations totaled $35.7 billion in 2019, an increase from $34.3 billion in 2018. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, partially offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.

Full-year 2019 capital expenditures were $17.9 billion. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.

Consumer results



Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $24.2 billion, an increase of 2.0 percent year over year, driven by continued strong growth in wireless and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue and copper-based wireline services. For full-year 2019, total Consumer revenues were $91.1 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent from full-year 2018.

Consumer reported 852,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2019. This consisted of 588,000 phone net additions, up 12.6 percent year over year, and 305,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables, partially offset by tablet net losses of 41,000. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 723,000.

Consumer wireless service revenues were $13.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a 1.9 percent increase year over year, driven by customer step-ups to unlimited and higher-priced tiers and an increase in connections per account. Full-year 2019 wireless service revenues were $53.8 billion, a 2.5 percent increase year over year. Total retail postpaid churn was 1.09 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.83 percent.

Consumer reported 35,000 Fios Internet net additions and 51,000 Fios Video net losses in fourth-quarter 2019, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Consumer Fios revenues remained relatively flat, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings, offset by the impact of video subscriber losses. Outlook and guidance

For 2020, Verizon expects the following:

Adjusted EPS growth (non-GAAP) of 2 to 4 percent.

Low-to-mid single-digit percentage growth in consolidated revenues compared to full-year 2019.

Capital spending to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expansion of 5G in new and existing markets, the densification of 4G, and the continuation of the fiber build-out.