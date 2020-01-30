Verizon Consolidated Q4 Revenues Rise 1.4%, to $34.8B
Light Reading
NEW YORK -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) closed 2019 with strong fourth-quarter results highlighted by earnings growth and the most fourth-quarter phone net additions in six years.
For fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.23, compared with $0.47 in fourth-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), fourth-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.13, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.12 in fourth-quarter 2018.
Fourth-quarter 2019 EPS included a net pre-tax loss from special items of about $2.4 billion, which consisted of an early debt extinguishment charge of $2.1 billion, an impairment charge of $236 million primarily related to the write-down of goodwill in the Media business, and a net charge related to severance and annual mark-to-market for pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) liabilities of $135 million. The company also recorded a $2.2 billion tax benefit related to the sale of preferred shares in a foreign affiliate. The cash impact related to the tax benefit of this sale will be realized in 2020.
In fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in fourth-quarter 2019, and 17 cents for full-year 2019, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.
For full-year 2019, Verizon reported $4.65 in EPS, compared with $3.76 in full-year 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), excluding special items, 2019 EPS was $4.81, compared with 2018 EPS of $4.71.
Consolidated results
Total consolidated operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 were $34.8 billion, up 1.4 percent from fourth-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, highlighted by volumes and step-ups in access, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in revenue from wireline products and services, predominantly in the Business segment. Full-year 2019 consolidated operating revenues were $131.9 billion, up 0.8 percent year over year.
Cash flow from operations totaled $35.7 billion in 2019, an increase from $34.3 billion in 2018. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, partially offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.
Full-year 2019 capital expenditures were $17.9 billion. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.
Consumer results
Outlook and guidance
For 2020, Verizon expects the following: