The Telecoms.com Podcast: Orange, Content & Huawei

With Scott manning the Spanish office this week, TMT Analyst Paolo Pescatore takes the opportunity to get an easy ride from Jamie and Iain. They start with their thoughts on the latest cunning plan to come from operator group Orange, move on to the highly competitive and fast-moving SVoD market and conclude, as they so often do, with the latest on the gift that keeps on giving: Huawei.

