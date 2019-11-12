|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Media, Edge & Cunning Plans
12/11/2019
This week's podcast is brought to you from the Ritz Carlton Vienna, where Scott attended the Light Reading 2020 Vision Summit and roped Phil and Iain from LR into doing a pod with him. They start by discussing where operators should get involved in media, move on to whether they should get into bed with AWS over the mobile edge and conclude by wondering whether or not they have a cunning plan at all.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/media-mobile-edge-and-cunning-plans and subscribe on all podcast platforms!
