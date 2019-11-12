& cplSiteName &
Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Media, Edge & Cunning Plans

12/11/2019
This week's podcast is brought to you from the Ritz Carlton Vienna, where Scott attended the Light Reading 2020 Vision Summit and roped Phil and Iain from LR into doing a pod with him. They start by discussing where operators should get involved in media, move on to whether they should get into bed with AWS over the mobile edge and conclude by wondering whether or not they have a cunning plan at all.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/media-mobile-edge-and-cunning-plans and subscribe on all podcast platforms!

Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows