& cplSiteName &
Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: KPN, 5G Core Summit & Huawei

10/1/2019

Scott is joined by Iain and Wei in this podcast, which is the last one for a few weeks because producer Pierre has better things to do. They start by reflecting on the soap opera at KPN in which the operator pulled the plug on its new CEO before she had even started. They move on to a review of the recent 5G Core Summit event before concluding with a look at some rare good news for Huawei.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/kpn-5g-core-summit-huawei and subscribe on all podcast platforms.

Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Multiband Microwave Provides High Capacity & High Reliability for 5G Transport
By Don Frey, Principal Analyst, Transport & Routing, Ovum
5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video
By Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows