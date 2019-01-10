The Telecoms.com Podcast: KPN, 5G Core Summit & Huawei

Scott is joined by Iain and Wei in this podcast, which is the last one for a few weeks because producer Pierre has better things to do. They start by reflecting on the soap opera at KPN in which the operator pulled the plug on its new CEO before she had even started. They move on to a review of the recent 5G Core Summit event before concluding with a look at some rare good news for Huawei.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/kpn-5g-core-summit-huawei and subscribe on all podcast platforms.