The Telecoms.com Podcast: Coronavirus, Balkanization & Vodafone

Jamie's watching the rugby so Wei is promoted from the bench to join Iain and Scott this week. They start by discussing the coronavirus outbreak and the effect it may have on the imminent MWC trade show. This leads naturally to the threat of the telecoms industry becoming Balkanized as the US and China vie for supremacy, and they conclude with a look at a few developments from Vodafone.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms!