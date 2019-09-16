|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Apple, Network Sharing & AT&T
9/16/2019
Scott draws on the excellent Telecoms.com bench this week to bring on super-subs Ray from Light Reading and Wei from Telecoms.com Intelligence. They start with a look at the recent Apple mega-launch, move on to the hot topic of network sharing and conclude with a review of some recent corporate intrigue at AT&T.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/apple-network-sharing-and-att?fbclid=IwAR3Wk_ltgvu3Gg8PjlX5My7Tj5XXYou5T8BtpeI3fwk69i--twX553oPN5c and subscribe on all podcast platforms.
