T-Mobile Eyeing Other Options if $6B Dish Deal Doesn't Materialize – Report

T-Mobile is reportedly looking to auction off Sprint's Boost pay-as-you-go unit if it can't lock in a $6 billion deal with Dish Network to acquire the prepaid division.

Reuters cites two sources who say that T-Mobile will try to sell off Boost at auction if the Dish deal does not materialize. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group reportedly is advising T-Mobile on selling Boost as part of the company's concessions to gain regulatory approval to close the $26.5 billion Sprint merger.

Dish is still considered the top contender to buy Boost at the moment. However, books could go to other potential buyers within two weeks.

Other interested parties have included Charter Communications and Altice USA.

Why this matters: The FCC has signaled its approval of the T-Mobile/Sprint deal. The US Department of Justice is expected to give a decision soon, possibly with conditions involving a sale of Boost and certain spectrum assets. Meanwhile, the deal could still be stopped, as ten state attorneys general from states such as California and New York launch a lawsuit against Sprint and T-Mobile, with a pre-trial hearing set for June 21.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading