& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile Eyeing Other Options if $6B Dish Deal Doesn't Materialize – Report

Dan Jones
6/20/2019
50%
50%

T-Mobile is reportedly looking to auction off Sprint's Boost pay-as-you-go unit if it can't lock in a $6 billion deal with Dish Network to acquire the prepaid division.

Reuters cites two sources who say that T-Mobile will try to sell off Boost at auction if the Dish deal does not materialize. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group reportedly is advising T-Mobile on selling Boost as part of the company's concessions to gain regulatory approval to close the $26.5 billion Sprint merger.

Dish is still considered the top contender to buy Boost at the moment. However, books could go to other potential buyers within two weeks.

Other interested parties have included Charter Communications and Altice USA.

Why this matters:
The FCC has signaled its approval of the T-Mobile/Sprint deal. The US Department of Justice is expected to give a decision soon, possibly with conditions involving a sale of Boost and certain spectrum assets. Meanwhile, the deal could still be stopped, as ten state attorneys general from states such as California and New York launch a lawsuit against Sprint and T-Mobile, with a pre-trial hearing set for June 21.

Related posts:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics