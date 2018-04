The Telecoms.com Podcast: Who Will Pay the Price for Overvalued 5G Spectrum?

This week only Scott and Jamie managed to make it into the studio after the long UK holiday weekend of chocolate, countryside walks and beer. This week sees the end of the UK's 5G auction, and the guys wonder why Ofcom feels it can charge so much for spectrum. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to offer easy pickings for the technology journalists of the world, and we finish off with a look at how to do M&A correctly…

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/what-you-do-on-your-laptop-is-your-business and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2