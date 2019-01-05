Telit Joins CBRS Alliance

LONDON -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has joined the CBRS Alliance, an organization focused on supporting the development, commercialization and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. Telit’s membership, first by a cellular module vendor, is the latest example of its leadership in pioneering new technologies, including private LTE and 5G.

In February 2018, Telit announced the LM960, the world’s first Gigabit mPCIe adapter card supporting LTE Advanced Pro Category 18. Featuring download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and global coverage, the LM960 is also the world’s first mobile broadband adapter card to support CBRS - band 48. This makes it ideal for OEMs that want to serve the emerging private LTE market with routers, gateways and other devices connecting to LTE access points, small cells and other CBRS infrastructure.

As member of the CBRS Alliance, Telit brings the necessary perspective of the cellular communication module and adapter card. Cellular technology integration is complex and highly regulated. LTE and 5G devices supporting CBRS require multiple levels of costly certification for compliance with governmental, industrial and mobile operator rules and regulations, along with hard to navigate intellectual property licensing. Unlike unlicensed-spectrum wireless LAN technologies like Wi-Fi where it is typical for OEMs to integrate devices directly with a chipset, cellular technology is only feasible for chip-down designs when annual volumes run in the millions of units.

CBRS Alliance

Telit