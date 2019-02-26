Tech Trio Teams on CBRS-Based Private LTE Network Setup

TAMPA, Fla. -- Syniverse is partnering with Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, and Federated Wireless to allow companies to set up private long-term evolution (LTE) networks using the U.S. Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum to power secure data connectivity for the digital transformation of enterprise applications.

Companies often offer subpar Wi-Fi access for guests or employees to use for data connectivity and enterprise applications. By launching an integrated CBRS-backed connectivity solution, companies can enable a higher quality user experience and a higher level of security from cyberattacks over Wi-Fi networks. Known as the ‘innovation band,’ CBRS spectrum was recently freed up by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to foster a wide range of applications that require the mobility, security and quality-of-service attributes of LTE through a dedicated spectrum (150 MHz).

The private LTE network is being managed through Syniverse’s Innovation Lab and powered by LTE access points (also known as small cells) by Ruckus, a Spectrum Controller by Federated Wireless, and an Evolved Packet Core by Syniverse. Ruckus’ LTE access points offer a range of capabilities for improving wireless coverage, adding targeted capacity and supporting new services and user experiences. Federated Wireless’ Spectrum Controller manages the allocation to provide clean spectrum for the private LTE network while securely sharing with federal incumbents. In parallel, Syniverse’s Evolved Packet Core is a framework for LTE networks that do the heavy lifting involved with cellular radio transmissions and enables the gateways, mobility management systems and databases to allow users to connect to specific networks. The entire network is protected by Syniverse Secure Global Access to prevent companies from being vulnerable to cyberattacks that stem from connectivity via Wi-Fi and the public internet.

