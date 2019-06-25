& cplSiteName &

NCTA Cheers Spectrum Now Bill

6/25/2019
WASHINGTON, DC -- Statement of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association Regarding the Introduction of SPECTRUM NOW

“NCTA welcomes the bipartisan, bicameral introduction of SPECTRUM NOW by Senators Wicker and Schatz and Representatives Matsui and Guthrie. Importantly, the bill sets up a process to consider unlicensed sharing in specific federal spectrum bands that cannot be auctioned. NCTA applauds this approach, which could help ensure that our nation’s spectrum resources are put to their highest and best use.”

NCTA – The Internet & Television Association

