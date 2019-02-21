Federated Wireless Expands CBRS Plans, Talks Up Packet Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Federated Wireless today announced the submission of a supplement to its Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), expanding it to include planned deployments from 25 customers spanning all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This ICD application supplement signals accelerated industry adoption of CBRS across vertical markets as full commercialization approaches and a wide-range of Band 48 compatible devices are introduced.

The Federated Wireless Spectrum-as-a-Service offering brings the benefits of interference-free spectrum to a variety of customers and locations with multiple business models. Customers included within Federated Wireless’ ICD application span a broad range of markets and use cases, including:

ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of Neutral Host solutions, has partnered with Federated Wireless to roll out CBRS service in over 1,000 sites in the coming months. The installations will provide fixed wireless services and offer Private LTE as a managed service to their customers through both indoor and outdoor networks. Deployments will include high power CPEs that connect to outdoor CBRS towers using LTE and communicate in-home to existing consumer electronics via Wi-Fi.