Eurobites: Pressure Grows on German Govt to Sell Stake in Deutsche Telekom

Not for the first time, there's been a call for the German government to sell its stake in Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT). But as Light Reading's sister site, Telecoms.com reports, citing local newspaper Wirtschafts Woche, this time the call has come from the president of Germany's Monopolies Commission, Achim Wambach, who believes the sale is necessary to avoid a conflict of interest in the country's forthcoming 5G spectrum auction.
Accedo , the Swedish cloud-based video delivery technology specialist, has raised $17 million in equity to bankroll its planned growth over the next few years. This round of financing, led by Stockholm-based SEB Private Equity, takes its total funding since its inception in 2004 to about $33 million. Accedo made its name in OTT video technology, but in recent years has entered new business areas such as virtual reality and augmented reality. (See Accedo Raises $17M and 300 Million Viewers Floating on Accedo Cloud.)
Fixed broadband access vendor DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZS) has completed the acquisition of Germany's Keymile AG , stating that the deal "strengthens its extensive portfolio of broadband access solutions to offer a series of multi-service access platforms for FTTx network architectures, including ultra-fast broadband copper access based on VDSL/Vectoring & G. Fast technology." DZS says Keymile has hundreds of customers across Europe, Latin America and elsewhere, yet paid only €10.25 million ($11.8 million) in cash. The deal was first announced in October last year. (See Dasan Zhone Snaps Up Keymile.)