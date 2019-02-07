CommScope Intros 3.5GHz-Capable Antennas

HICKORY, N.C.--CommScope has introduced new 3.5 GHz-capable antennas for macro and small cell densification to help increase network capacity and migration to 5G. Customers deploying newly licensed spectrum bands will be able to increase capacity in existing LTE networks and prepare for future 5G networks with CommScope’s 3.5 GHz-capable base station antennas.

Support 3.5 GHz for macro cell and outdoor small cell deployments with a variety of single band and multiband options available, including beamforming.

Enable spectral efficiencies with carrier aggregation, higher-order MIMO, interference management and beamtilt capabilities.

Are future-ready as part of the path to 5G and compatible with LTE and earlier radio technologies.

New antennas and filter products now available include:

Sector antennas for macro cells with 2.3GHz beamforming

Multiband antennas and combiners for macro cells with 1400 MHz support for use in the European Union

Both 65° sector and quasi-omni small cell antennas