Comcast, Charter Game to Buy Some of T-Mobile's Spectrum – Report

Of the spectrum of possible regulatory remedies that could emerge from the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger, one of them reportedly involves actual spectrum.

T-Mobile and Sprint are considering the divestiture of some of their combined spectrum to appease the US Department of Justice, and Comcast and Charter Communications are among the parties interested in buying any that might become available, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Such a divestiture could pave the path toward a T-Mobile/Sprint merger while also establishing a new fourth competitor alongside New T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, Bloomberg said.

Officials with Comcast and Charter met with the DoJ Wednesday about the idea, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the talks. Charter declined comment; Comcast has been asked for comment.

If that should pan out, it "could be the template for a deal that wins DoJ approval, with measures that alleviate at least some of the staff's concerns," New Street Research analysts wrote in a research note weighing the implications of the Bloomberg report. They also believe that a divestiture of some T-Mobile spectrum and the subsequent cable industry purchase of it would reduce the likelihood of state attorney generals suing to block the merger.

If some spectrum does become available and the nation's two leading cable operators swoop in to acquire it individually or in tandem, it could alter the current competitive landscape for the mobile market by adding a new, nationally focused rival.

"We have always assumed that cable would be a real player in wireless with their own spectrum; a transaction like this may speed cable's entry, but it doesn't materially change the magnitude of the threat in our view," New Street Research added.

As for possible spectrum sale scenarios, the analysts said T-Mobile's 2.5GHz spectrum is valuable to the company. But they noted that T-Mobile could probably live without 20MHz to 40MHz of it and use the sale proceeds to snap up equally valuable C-Band spectrum.

"With an acquisition of nationwide spectrum, Cable checks all the boxes," New Street Research's analysts said, noting that the MSOs have a large broadband network with tens of millions of wireless access points and the ability to use those networks to deploy 2.5GHz spectrum alongside the unlicensed spectrum used today. "This should be sufficient to deliver the scale economies that the DOJ is looking for in wireless as well as in fixed."

Looking beyond the MVNO

Today, Comcast and Charter market mobile services that are underpinned by MVNO deals with Verizon Wireless, and complemented by the cable operators' in-home and metro WiFi networks. Rather than competing with the mobile incumbents head-on nationally, both have focused their mobile efforts within their respective cable footprints and offer mobile bundles that help them acquire and retain high-margin home broadband subscribers.

Using that strategy alongside simple unlimited and by-the-Gig service plans, Comcast and Charter have combined to add some 1.7 million mobile lines through Q1 2019 -- 1.4 million lines for Xfinity Mobile (Comcast) and 310,000 lines for Spectrum Mobile (Charter).

It's not clear if Comcast and Charter would look at a joint acquisition of any spectrum that might become available from T-Mobile/Sprint. However, the MSOs have established a joint venture for mobile services that aims to lower costs and add operational scale to the combined effort.

But analysts have been concerned about the economics of their current MVNO deals with Verizon, arguing that they'll need to revise those agreements or look for opportunities to obtain spectrum.

MoffettNathanson's Craig Moffett said in April that Comcast and Charter will have a hard time turning a profit with mobile unless they can carve out new, more favorable MVNO deals.

Before the possibility of buying spectrum from T-Mobile and/or Sprint entered play, both Comcast and Charter have been testing wireless services in the 3.5GHz CBRS band, though neither has announced plans to bid for spectrum in the licensed portion of the shared CBRS band.

"We have always thought the Verizon MVNO was useful for market entry, but that cable would look to deploy its own spectrum to improve its wireless economics over time," the New Street Research analysts wrote. "We had expected this deployment to begin in 2020 with CBRS and the potential for additional C-Band spectrum to be layered on in ~2023."

Word of spectrum-related remedies in the T-Mobile/Sprint deal could open the door to such an opportunity even sooner and give Comcast and Charter access to not just more spectrum, but better spectrum with respect to areas such as propagation alongside a solid, underlying product ecosystem, they added.

