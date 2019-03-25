CBRS RAN Investments to Run Past $1B by 2023

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF. -- According to the Dell’Oro Group CBRS RAN 5-year January Forecast Report, short term delays will not impact the long-term demand for LTE and 5G NR CBRS solutions – the overall CBRS RAN market is expected to grow at a rapid pace between 2019 and 2023 with cumulative investments surpassing $1 B over the next five years.

“We continue to believe the CBRS band with its unique spectrum sharing characteristics include many of the right ingredients to change the status quo about how networks are built,” said Stefan Pongratz, senior director at Dell’Oro Group. “And recent announcement by the CBRS Alliance to support OnGo over 5G underpins projections that 5G NR deployments in the CBRS band are set to accelerate in the outer part of the forecast period,” continued Pongratz.

Followings are additional highlights from the CBRS 5-Year Forecast January Report (2019 to 2023):

CBRS capex is not projected to have a significant impact on the WLAN capex.

CBRS investments are projected to account for more than a fifth of the U.S small cell market by the outer part of the forecast period.

FWA is projected to drive the lion share of the CBRS capex over the near-term.

Dell'Oro Group