& cplSiteName &

CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'

Dan Jones
5/8/2018
50%
50%

Citizens Broadband Radio Service-based LTE technology is getting branded as "OnGo" to appeal to businesses that would use the wireless spec for indoor connections, outdoor spaces and machine communications, even as advocates wait for final FCC approval.

The CBRS Alliance, which now numbers more than than 85 members, says it chose the name "OnGo" for its always-on resonance for businesses in sectors such as building management and general industrial. CBRS Alliance director, Chris Stark, says that the group "were leaning a bit techy" for many companies, using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) terminology for the 3.5GHz LTE technology.

The aim is to help promote the tech in much the same way that branding 802.11 WLAN as "Wi-Fi" did in 1999. Stark says the LTE tech can be used for private indoor and outdoor networks, as well as for IoT, and as a supplement to standard LTE networks. (See Perception Is Everything.)

You're invited to attend Light Reading’s Big Communications Event -- the ONE event that delivers fresh perspective on the rapid transformation of the telecom industry and the road ahead. We'll see you May 14-16 in Austin -- communications service providers get in free!

Currently, CBRS/OnGo could provide prospective users with 150MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum -- 70MHz sold off under limited licenses, and 80MHz through shared spectrum -- which would be deployed via 3.5GHz small cells.

Many diverse tech companies -- such as Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS), Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) -- are already testing CBRS tech. Products are expected by the end of the year. (See US Interest Grows in 3.5GHz Wireless Broadband .)

One problem, however, is that the FCC hasn't yet given final approval for that model of spectrum usage. Last year, meanwhile, T-Mobile US Inc. proposed using the spectrum for 5G instead. (See T-Mobile Calls on FCC to Open 3.5GHz for 5G.)

Stark says that the CBRS Alliance prefers to leve it to member companies to comment on the FCC process. Arris, however, said in late March that it was expecting a final decision in a month or two. (See Arris Hangs Hat on CBRS.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Eurobites: Nokia in Talks to Sell Digital Health Biz Back to Its Founder
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/2/2018
Mobile Merger Changes Cable Calculus
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/7/2018
Interconnections & the Escape From New York
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/7/2018
Virtualization Is Kicking Juniper in the Berries
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/2/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives