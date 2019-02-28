Airspan's 5G Magic Box for Sprint Coming Soon

The chief strategy officer of Airspan Networks said that a 5G-enabled version of its Sprint Magic Box wireless small cell would be available before the end of the year.

Sprint says it plans to launch its first 2.5GHz standards-based mobile 5G service in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City beginning in May. Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, DC, will follow in the first half of 2019.

Airspan's CSO, Paul Senior, told Light Reading that the 5G Magic Box will follow the 5G network launch by about six months.

The Qualcomm-chipset based 5G Magic will use 5G NR for the connecting to the basestation to the 5G basestation, allowing the small cell to operate wirelessly. Calls on the front-end will be handled by the 2.4GHz-based 4G radios.

Sprint first introduced the Magic Box in May 2017 and the device is now in its third generation with Sprint. Airspan now says it is expanding to sell the box other carriers worldwide. (See Sprint's Next Trick? They Call It a 'Magic Box'.)

Airspan also announced this week that is working with Qualcomm to integrate "the development and commercialization of 5G-NR relay for backhaul," using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, to be combined with the Airspan portfolio.

Just a few months ago, Airspan bought startup Mimosa for that company's fixed wireless technology and skills.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading