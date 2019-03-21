Telkomsel to Cooperate With Huawei on Building a Connected Digital Indonesia

BARCELONA -- Indonesia’s leading mobile operator Telkomsel and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during this year’s Mobile Word Congress (MWC 2019) in Barcelona. Both parties will cooperate to accelerate ecosystem and infrastructure development towards achieving the development of Digital Indonesia. This MoU will see Telkomsel and Huawei cooperating on future evolution, technology innovation via Joint Innovation Center 5.0, digital services exploration and talent development to position Telkomsel well for supporting the building of Digital Indonesia.

Signing the MoU on behalf of Telkomsel, President Director Ririek Adriansyah said, “As the leading mobile operator in Indonesia, Telkomsel has the responsibility to develop the ICT infrastructure to help Indonesia achieve Digital Indonesia 2025 vision. We are happy to cooperate with Huawei to advance ICT development in support of Digital Indonesia.”

Jeffery Liu, President of Huawei South Pacific Region said, “We are very delighted to cooperate with Telkomsel, Indonesia’s leading mobile operator, to build a Digital Indonesia together. A good and reliable ICT infrastructure is the foundation of any digital economy. With Telkomsel’s market leading network coverage and network experience in Indonesia and Huawei’s technological innovation, I am very confident we can develop a robust ICT infrastructure together to achieve Digital Indonesia 2025 vision.”

