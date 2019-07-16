T-Mobile, Taco Bell to Open Co-Branded 'T-MoBell' Stores in 3 Cities Next Week

BELLEVUE, Wash. & IRVINE, Calif. -- It’s the iconic mashup you never knew you needed – but now you want so bad. After launching their “free taco every week” giveaway with T-Mobile Tuesdays during this year’s Super Bowl, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Taco Bell (NASDAQ: YUM) are going even bigger, creating their first co-branded T-MoBell stores to bring the ultimate experience – smartphones + tacos – to everyone. Coming July 23-25 to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, T-MoBell stores will serve awesome—and free!—exclusives, including a limited edition T-MoBell Freeze, free tacos and co-branded merch that will give your friends major FOMO. Plus, each T-MoBell location will be serving up celeb meet-and-greets to celebrate the opening.

“When we launched free tacos every week on T-Mobile Tuesdays, TacoBell.com had its highest online order day ever and T-Mobile Tuesdays was number one in the App Store. Since then, Un-carrier customers have snagged more than 14 million free tacos from the app!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “People love tacos. And they love their phones. T-MoBell is the ultimate fusion of those two loves, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve cooked up.”

T-Mobile US Inc.