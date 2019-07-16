& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile, Taco Bell to Open Co-Branded 'T-MoBell' Stores in 3 Cities Next Week

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/16/2019
50%
50%

BELLEVUE, Wash. & IRVINE, Calif. -- It’s the iconic mashup you never knew you needed – but now you want so bad. After launching their “free taco every week” giveaway with T-Mobile Tuesdays during this year’s Super Bowl, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Taco Bell (NASDAQ: YUM) are going even bigger, creating their first co-branded T-MoBell stores to bring the ultimate experience – smartphones + tacos – to everyone. Coming July 23-25 to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, T-MoBell stores will serve awesome—and free!—exclusives, including a limited edition T-MoBell Freeze, free tacos and co-branded merch that will give your friends major FOMO. Plus, each T-MoBell location will be serving up celeb meet-and-greets to celebrate the opening.

“When we launched free tacos every week on T-Mobile Tuesdays, TacoBell.com had its highest online order day ever and T-Mobile Tuesdays was number one in the App Store. Since then, Un-carrier customers have snagged more than 14 million free tacos from the app!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “People love tacos. And they love their phones. T-MoBell is the ultimate fusion of those two loves, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve cooked up.”

T-Mobile US Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows