& cplSiteName &

Ovum Viewpoint: What's Next for WhatsApp as CEO & Co-Founder Jan Koum Resigns

Column
Column
Column
5/1/2018
50%
50%

Jan Koum's departure from WhatsApp will make it easier for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to introduce new business models to the world's most popular chat app, which may potentially mean dialling back some of its data privacy and security features.

WhatsApp now has 1.5 billion monthly active users, who primarily use it for communications and sharing content. By contrast, Facebook's other two chat apps, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, are much more commercially oriented, enabling advertising -- which WhatsApp has resisted since its inception -- and commerce.

With Koum's exit, it is likely that Facebook will seek to capitalize on WhatsApp's huge user base to introduce similar capabilities, especially since WhatsApp Business -- WhatsApp's first significant monetization effort -- has amassed only 5 million downloads on Google Play since launch in January 2018.

Fellow WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left WhatsApp in September 2017, and earlier this year co-founded non-profit The Signal Foundation.

Source: Ovum OTT Communications Tracker: 2H17
Source: Ovum OTT Communications Tracker: 2H17

"The risk for Facebook is that if it does decide to restructure WhatsApp as a platform for commerce and content as well as communications, it may lose those users who value WhatsApp solely as a secure communications platform," said Pamela Clark-Dickson, practice leader of Communications and Social unit within Ovum's Consumer and Entertainment Services practice.

"WhatsApp does have significant penetration in many markets, which could initially insulate it from churn, since its users are deeply invested in the platform in terms of their contact list. Jan Koum protected WhatsApp from commercial models he regarded as detrimental to the app's users, and from incursions on their privacy. But with Koum gone the challenge is for Facebook to reassure WhatsApp users that future development of the platform will be beneficial, rather than intrusive. That's a big challenge for Facebook, following Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's response to the looming enforcement of GDPR in Europe.

"Another challenge for Facebook centers on what Koum does next, especially if he follows Acton to The Signal Foundation, as the Signal messaging app shares a similar ethos to WhatsApp in terms of enabling encrypted communications," added Clark-Dickson.

For further information, contact Alison Cross, Head of Marketing Communications, Ovum, at alison.cross@ovum.com

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
Organizations are going to multiple public cloud providers, as well as on-premises private cloud, to meet business needs, says Kip Compton, vice president of Cisco Cloud Platform and Solutions Group.
With 5G on the horizon, major new innovations in smartphones and the expansion of IoT devices and services, the cloud is more critical than ever in ensuring operators remain relevant.
To survive and thrive in the future, CSPs must find ways to prepare their employees for the integration of AI, automation, machine-learning and advanced data analytics in their operations.
Don't get tripped up by these myths about the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives