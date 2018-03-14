& cplSiteName &

Mobile Communications Help Create Virtuous Circle in Africa

Roz Roseboro
3/20/2018
50%
50%

Mobile communications help create virtuous circle in Africa Closing the digital divide in Africa is a primary goal for stakeholders from operators to governments to NGOs. Ensuring its more than 1 billion citizens can participate in the global economy and raise living standards across the region will require commitment and time, but can create a virtuous circle that will benefit all.

On the supply side, public/private partnerships and the many national broadband plans have help spur investment, and dramatically increase the availability of telecom services in Africa. This access is helping to bring many out of the informal or shadow economy. Business benefits from this access by becoming more productive, while governments benefit from the additional tax revenues—which can help fund additional infrastructure investment. For example, if a farmer can get a text to tell him which location will give him the best price for his goods, can save valuable time and increase his income. Given that large swaths of Africans make their living in agriculture, the multiplier effect can be profound.

Operators and others are likewise demonstrating value to individual subscribers to stoke demand. Like in most emerging markets, the African mobile market is predominantly pre-paid, with widespread multi-SIM usage. Subscribers make the decision on which SIM to used based on who they are calling, or which operator has the best promotion. This low loyalty/high churn dynamic means operators in the region have extensive loyalty programs. The rewards can range in value from free minutes to goods in physical stores. Many telecom operators in Africa provide more than connectivity. Mobile operators have filled a void left by a lack of traditional financial infrastructure, offering mobile-based services including payments, insurance and investment. Indeed, Safaricom, which was the pioneer of such services with its M-PESA offer, generated 27% of its mobile service revenue from M-PESA in the first half of its FY18. The increased availability of mobile communications, including Internet access, is also providing an opportunity for more greater access to E-learning, E-government and E-medicine. While pricing for smartphones has declined in recent years, they remain out of reach for many in Africa. The cost of mobile data is also a consideration. To cater to these most price sensitive users, operators take advantage of USSD channels to provide access to selected applications like Facebook on featurephones without incurring any mobile data charges.

Users in Africa are finding creative ways to use mobile communications to generate economic growth. Micropayments can help facilitate new business models and support new business with low upfront costs whose impact can be orders of magnitude greater and lift entire communities. This facilitates activities like reselling minutes, creating a new business opportunity with little upfront investment, and thus suitable for resource-constrained entrepreneurs. In addition, tech companies such as Google, Facebook are investing in innovation hubs in Africa to nurture local talent. They are training them in digital technologies, upskilling people so they can be producers, not just consumers of mobile services and content. In the long run, it is hoped that this will help raise incomes and generate increased economic activity. Again, there is the potential for a multiplier/knock-on effect, since better and more relevant products designed by and for Africans stokes demand, and increases usage. This, in turn, will generate more revenue for home-grown suppliers and operators.

Stakeholders across the value chain are increasing mobile network availability and innovators are creating more and more relevant mobile services. Together they will create the conditions needed to spur sustained growth throughout Africa.

– Roz Roseboro, Senior Analyst, Heavy Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from News from Huawei
The good news is there are lots of interesting propositions.
Digital transformation will drive change across the telecom sector around the world.
With more than 1 billion people, Africa represents a market opportunity too large to ignore
For mobile operators, the struggle to provide adequate service indoors becomes a full-on battle as they ramp up 5G networks.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us'
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 3/19/2018
Is Business Voice Rapidly Fading?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/15/2018
Eurobites: BT Hires Sherman as Strategy Tank
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/14/2018
Amazon Proves Video's Worth
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/15/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives