Eurobites: Telia Bags TDC Norway for $2.59B

Sweden-based Telia Company is looking to strengthen its hand in Norway with the acquisition of TDC Norway, a deal that also encompasses GET, a provider of fixed-line broadband and TV services, as well as TDC's B2B business. The deal, worth 21 billion Norwegian kronor (US$2.59 billion), is due to completed in the second half of 2018. In 2017 GET and TDC Norway combined reported revenues of NOK4 billion ($493 million) and EBITDA of NOK1.7 billion ($209 million).
The personal details of millions of Telefónica 's Movistar customers in Spain have been exposed following a data breach, The Paypers reports. The breach came to light when a customer discovered that anyone with a Movistar account could view other users' personal data by modifying their alpha-numeric ID.
Second-quarter earnings at Telenor ASA (Nasdaq: TELN) fell to NOK11.3 billion ($1.39 billion) from NOK11.6 billion ($1.43 billion) a year earlier on revenue that slipped 1% in organic terms to NOK27.48 billion ($3.39 billion). Results were affected by discontinued operations in India, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia and Bulgaria. Back in January Telenor announced that it hoped to shed 6,000 jobs by the end of 2020 through automation and digitization as part of a wider cost-cutting program. (See Downsizing Telenor Pins Margin Hopes on Automation.)
UK broadband provider TalkTalk added 80,000 customers in the first quarter, a number that would have been higher were it not for a slight decline in retail customers. Average revenue per user (ARPU) also slipped back, from £25.103 ($33.149) in fiscal Q1 2018 to £24.653 ($32.552) this time round. Overall, however, headline revenues grew by 4.1% to £382 million ($504 million).
HERE Technologies , the location services company that used to be a part of Nokia, has teamed up with LoRaWAN connectivity specialist Actility to offer companies an IoT-based way of tackling that age-old "where's my bloody spanner?" problem. (Or "asset tracking" if you prefer.) The service combines GPS, A-GPS and WiFi positioning technologies to locate the missing stuff.
Arcep , the French telecom regulator, has laid out its "5G roadmap," setting various targets that it hopes will accelerate the introduction of the next big thing in connectivity. It hopes to see the launch of 5G pilot projects in a number of regions, the hosting of pioneering industrial 5G applications, the commercial rollout of 5G in at least one major city by 2020 and 5G coverage of the main transport routes by 2025. For further details, see this story from our sister publication Telecoms.com: France targets 2020 5G rollout.
A study that draws on Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM)'s "Evita" electronic health record system has found that the use of telemedicine when treating people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) reduces their time in hospital by a quarter and the cost of treating their condition by 44%. Five Swiss hospitals caring for 175 COPD patients took part in the study.
