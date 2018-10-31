Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MegaFon gets loan to buy Nokia gear; BT and Sky extend UK content deal to Ireland; why GDPR can be good for you.

In terms of territories, the operator reckons commercial activity on its home turf of Spain was the best in a single quarter for the last ten years, while the UK increased its mobile service revenues for the ninth consecutive quarter.

Taken as a whole, the results were good enough to allow Telefónica to upgrade its revenue growth guidance for the year to around 2%, up from around 1% previously.