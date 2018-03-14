Charter Names Danny Bowman Chief Mobile Officer

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Danny Bowman has joined the company as Chief Mobile Officer. In this newly created role, Bowman will lead the company's mobile business that will launch this year. He will report to Rich DiGeronimo, Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy, and be based out of the Charter headquarters in Stamford.

"Danny possesses deep mobile expertise and will be an invaluable asset to Charter and its growing team of experienced professionals dedicated to successfully designing, developing, launching, and growing Spectrum Mobile," said DiGeronimo. "As the Chief Mobile Officer for the company, Danny and his team will run the mobile business and forge strong partnerships with key suppliers and leverage Charter's superior network assets to deliver a transformative integrated mobile, wireless connectivity and entertainment experience."

Bowman joins Charter with over 25 years of leadership in the mobile communications industry, having held executive positions at Samsung, Sprint, Nextel, Cellular One and most recently, LeEco North America, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to joining LeEco, Bowman served as Chief Sales and Operations Officer for Samsung Telecommunications of America, where he oversaw operator sales, operations, and led long-term strategic initiatives. Bowman spent 17 years at Sprint and Nextel, where he served as President and Vice President across several business units.

Bowman holds a bachelor of business administration in Management from Evangel College and a Leadership Certificate from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, as well as an Executive MBA from Washington University.

