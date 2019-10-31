& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Gadget Zombies & Ghoulish Tech Flops

Phil Harvey
10/31/2019

The ghosts, geeks and goblins of telecom tech come out to play in this very foolish and ghoulish episode of the Light Reading Podcast.

Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and her spooky pals -- Light Reading behead-itor Phil Harvey and US Ignite firestarter Mari Silbey -- discuss some of the technologies that still haunt them to this day.

Phil opines on why consumers were so scared of the Facebook phone. Kelsey is creeped out all over again by Google Glass. Mari throws her hands up to the heavens and asks, "Why, WiMax, Why?!!"

The trio dances all over the graves of a few other tech ideas and products, too. (R.I.P. home networking before the cloud.) And Mari shares a surprising bit of news about a videophone network that may actually be back from the dead.

Happy Halloween, you silly souls.

The Light Reading podcast is available on:

Related posts:

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from The Philter
'This is the next big technology transformation in the communications world and I think it's going to completely upend some companies' business models.'
Smart cities are taking shape in small ways, as the technology develops and makes its way to market. Orange Silicon Valley's Will Barkis discusses some of the newer tech he's seeing, where it might be used and privacy concerns that come up.
Ciena's latest acquisition is another piece of a larger back office puzzle for carriers, but the vendor said it's not aiming to become the new OSS stack.
States still have the option of enacting their own net neutrality regulations following today's DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding the FCC rollback of net neutrality rules.
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Farms, Cows & 5G
By Cisco
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows