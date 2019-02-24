Cisco Powers KT's Virtualized Mobile Packet Core

BARCELONA -- MWC19 -- Cisco today announced its collaboration with KT Corp. on the launch of a first-of-its-kind flexible and automated commercial 5G mobile network platform. Cisco is transitioning KT's network architecture to better manage upcoming 5G traffic with advanced routing and automation software, intelligent analytics and machine learning.

Cisco and KT rolled out a new 5G mobile network platform with automated and virtualized technologies on Mobile Edge Cloud, featuring Mobile Packet Core, network slicing, segment routing, control, and user plane separation (Remote-CUPS) and more. The Cisco Customer Experience team managed the design, implementation, and deployment of the solution on time.

As the world's first deployment of its kind, the new architecture with Remote-CUPS is designed to serve reliable, scalable, flexible and low-latency network services. The virtualized mobile packet platform is designed to remotely manage traffic at scale and accelerates packet processing to meet the requirements of commercial 5G services with high throughput and low-latency network services.

The end-to-end network includes a 5G routing backbone with Cisco Network Convergence System Router 6000 and ACI on Nexus 9000 switching platform at KT's distributed data centers. It is designed to efficiently manage the increase in 5G traffic by fully automating advanced routing, intelligent analytics and machine learning among its infrastructure, data centers, platform and applications.

"As the global leader in 5G, KT is aligned with innovative technology partners like Cisco that can design and launch commercial 5G services focused on ultra-low latency as the world's first CUPS architecture use in combination with the strong foundation of IP network hardware, software and cloud-powered technologies," said Su-Kil Lee, Senior Vice President of Network Research Technology Support Unit, KT Corp.

