Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing

& cplSiteName &
SlideshowTouring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
Mike Dano
3/6/2019
50%
50%

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Edge computing is one of the telecom industry's hottest buzzwords today. But what does edge computing actually look like?

EdgeMicro is one of several startups looking to cash in on the edge computing trend, and to juice its efforts in the space, the company built a fully functional edge computing data center in Englewood, Colo., on the outskirts of Denver. BitBox, Cisco, Fiber Mountain, Flexential and Megaport are among the companies that are running edge computing tests in EdgeMicro's new edge computing data center.

Light Reading visited EdgeMicro's data center, and here's what we found.

 

Edge Computing Box
EdgeMicro's edge computing data center is essentially stored inside a big steel shipping container, like the kind of shipping containers that can be placed on cargo ships, railroad cars or 18-wheelers. It's located immediately outside of Flexential's massive data center in Englewood, Colo. (meaning, it's literally about five feet away from one of the side exits to Flexential's data center). EdgeMicro built its test edge computing data center here because the company has an agreement with Flexential to use Flexential's power and internet hookups. In a real-world deployment, EdgeMicro's data centers would be located in a parking lot or other location with fiber and power -- places where massive data centers wouldn't fit -- in order to provide computing services to nearby users.

EdgeMicro's edge computing data center is essentially stored inside a big steel shipping container, like the kind of shipping containers that can be placed on cargo ships, railroad cars or 18-wheelers. It's located immediately outside of Flexential's massive data center in Englewood, Colo. (meaning, it's literally about five feet away from one of the side exits to Flexential's data center).

EdgeMicro built its test edge computing data center here because the company has an agreement with Flexential to use Flexential's power and internet hookups. In a real-world deployment, EdgeMicro's data centers would be located in a parking lot or other location with fiber and power -- places where massive data centers wouldn't fit -- in order to provide computing services to nearby users.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics