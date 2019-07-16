& cplSiteName &

Podcast: ClearSky Data CEO Ellen Rubin Knows Where Your Data Is

Phil Harvey
7/16/2019
50%
50%

Keeping up with data storage -- and keeping data safe -- is a more complex undertaking for companies now that most of their data is being processed in multicloud environments and consumed on mobile devices. The advent of edge computing will add even more variables for people to figure out what data needs to be stored where, and when.

"The idea of having your copies [of data] spread around like that is both incredibly complicated and expensive," Ellen Rubin, CEO of ClearSky Data, told Light Reading, during a recent podcast appearance. Her company developed a way for data protection, disaster recovery and storage to be part of the same service -- a service that "covers the entire life cycle of the data."

Rubin is formerly a co-founder of CloudSwitch, a cloud management software company she sold to Verizon in 2011. She said there's a parallel between edge computing's early days and the first telco forays into the cloud computing market. Then as now telcos had a tough time deploying technology in an agile way, engaging hundreds of developers and making the technology interoperable and scalable, she said.

Rubin's current company, ClearSky Data, is a managed service provider that deals with enterprise data management and storage problems. The company has spent many years developing its caching technology which "makes sure the data that needs to be very, very high performance and kept close to the edge is always there," she said.

ClearSky Data recently worked with Packet for an edge computing deployment at the SBA Communications cell tower site, where ClearSky is providing storage, backup and disaster recovery. Rubin said these sorts of deals make sense and she expects to see many more as the edge computing market grows. "Everybody's really thinking about networking and compute and maybe even real estate -- and nobody is thinking about data management," she said.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts Spotify and SoundCloud.

Related posts:

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
From 5G to WiFi 6, Boingo's new CEO sees opportunities everywhere. Moreover, those opportunities now stretch into the 3.5GHz CBRS band.
Colt CEO Carl Grivner said its business in the US – providing enterprise connectivity – is still growing thanks to continued enterprise cloud adoption.
Ericsson's distributed edge cloud unit is on a path to connect to 'multiple hundreds' of service provider partners in the coming months, new CEO Kyle Okamoto says.
Being more like Shane Warne than Ian Botham could serve Rajeev Suri well in the nascent 5G market.
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows