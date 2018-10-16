MobiledgeX & Partners Create AR Experiences

BERLIN -- Deutsche Telekom and Niantic, Inc., creator of leading Augmented Reality games Pokémon GO and Ingress PRIME, today announced a technology partnership that will bring Niantic’s Real World platform for Augmented Reality gaming to Deutsche Telekom’s MobiledgeX Edge servers and 5G network. Initial results of the partnership will be shared soon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Niantic to leverage the Niantic Real World Platform to help showcase the best of DT’s 5G Network and MobiledgeX Edge infrastructure to help deliver scalable end-user experiences,” said Alex Jin-Sung Choi, Senior Vice President Research and Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

Niantic’s Real World Platform bridges the physical and digital worlds with advanced functionalities including real-time mass multiplayer experiences, persistence and visual occlusion, through contextual computer vision. These advanced features will take full advantage of Deutsche Telekom’s ultra low latency network technology to provide seamless customer experiences, including the Edge infrastructure being built through decentralized cloudlets.

“We’re hard at work on technology that bridges the physical and digital worlds to pave the way for new entertainment experiences, advanced robotics and scaled adaptive computing,” said Michael T. Jones, Senior Executive, Niantic. “We’re excited to partner with Deutsche Telekom and MobiledgeX to access ultra low latency networks and develop systems that would enable the full potential of our Real World Platform.”

Niantic will begin to integrate its Niantic Real World Platform through the Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) of MobiledgeX on Edge servers. The partnership will jointly demonstrate the capability of this new network technology to enhance high-speed synchronous multiplayer AR interactions in a shared environment. This will open up new dimensions for shared experiences and introduce lower friction access networks for Niantic’s AR Cloud, part of the Niantic Real World Platform.

“We are very excited to work with Niantic Inc, the world leader in Augmented Reality gaming. As a wildly successful company that creates uniquely collaborative gaming services, they recognize and are ready to harness the benefits of edge solutions today. Their needs of spatial understanding, real-time responsiveness and multi-player collaboration are a proxy for many other companies' use cases and edge dependent experiences,” said Jason Hoffman, President and CEO of MobiledgeX.