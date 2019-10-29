Huawei Boots Up WiFi 6 Pilot

FRANKFURT, Germany -- At the Wireless Global Congress (WGC) held by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), Huawei announced a groundbreaking Wi-Fi 6 pilot. The project, supported by the WBA, will carry out a series of Wi-Fi 6 verification tests at Mondragon University, Spain, to explore innovative Wi-Fi 6 use cases, inspire students, and enhance education outcomes.

The pilot project will pave the way for immersive education methods such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) which are changing the way teachers and students interact on campus. Similarly, it is planned that the trial will include testing Wi-Fi 6 for online live broadcasts and remote education, which are all personalizing the way in which talents are cultivated.

Through the Wi-Fi 6 pilot project, Huawei will work with the WBA to ensure that Wi-Fi networks better adapt to the requirements of teachers and students in higher education scenarios with high-density access requirements and increasingly diversified teaching applications. With Wi-Fi 6, digital talent cultivation in colleges and universities will no longer be held back by network factors such as bandwidth and latency, providing diversified and personalized teaching experience at the students' fingertips.

