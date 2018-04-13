& cplSiteName &

It's Alive! Verizon & Friends Deliver First xRAN Spec

Dan Jones
4/13/2018
50%
50%

Verizon said late Thursday evening that the xRAN.org consortium has -- as promised -- delivered its first xRAN fronthaul specification.

The organization said at the end of November last year that it would deliver a spec late in 2017 or early this year. The group is now delivering an open source specification to develop fronthaul equipment, according to Verizon. (See First xRAN Spec, Backed by AT&T & Verizon, Expected by Early 2018.)

In February, the xRAN.org said that it was merging with the C-RAN Alliance to create the Open RAN (ORAN) Alliance. A spokeswoman for Verizon, however, told us in an email that the xRAN spec defines an "open Internet-based standard on which future RAN products will be built," while ORAN is an effort to "ensure various proprietary CPRI-based systems can understand one another's languages and operations." (See Major Telcos Pool Efforts to Slash 5G RAN Costs.)

CPRI (Common Public Radio Interface) defines the interface between the baseband control and radio elements of a basestation. As a centralized baseband system controlling multiple remote radio heads has become more common with LTE-Advanced, enabling a more multivendor system has become more important for operators.

The xRAN spec essentially aims to deliver radio access network equipment that will allow operators to use gear from multiple vendors.

Confused yet?

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading's recent Automation Everywhere conference provided invaluable guidance and insights for network operators figuring out their automation strategies.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T 5G Tests Go Gaga for Gigabit
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/11/2018
8 Things We Didn't Know About Telecom Automation Until Last Week
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 4/10/2018
Millimeter Wave 5G: The Usain Bolt of Wireless?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/12/2018
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/6/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives