Eurobites: Ericsson Partners With Fujitsu on 5G

While openness could seem like a threat to Ericsson, it may have more to lose from resisting change, and recently confirmed to Light Reading that it had attended ORAN Alliance meetings and was considering its future relationship with the group. In its statement on the deal, Ericsson makes specific reference to Fujitsu's "concerted efforts to support open standards activities driven by major telecom providers" and say the Japanese company "aims to achieve broad interoperability for its radio access products in global markets."

The slump suggests BT's shareholders are not enthused by the prospect of a BT led by Jansen, whose links to Patterson and former BT chairman Mike Rake hardly create the impression of a radical break with the past. While Patterson lavished billions on TV sports rights, and was criticized for underinvestment in broadband infrastructure, Jansen will have to prioritize cost cutting, with 13,000 jobs set to go under current plans. He will also need to figure out how BT funds the rollout of higher-speed, all-fiber networks with revenues under pressure from competition and regulation. BT's share price is thought to have slid partly because of comments made by Jan du Plessis, BT's current chairman, about spinning off the Openreach networks business. He is reported to have ruled out such a move despite recent calls from some activist shareholders to consider it.

Openreach, which provides network services to broadband operators, is today managed as a legally separate entity to ensure it does not favor BT over other retail customers, but it continues to remain a part of the BT Group. Opponents, including some of Openreach's wholesale customers, believe a spin-off would level competition and bolster investment. This "structural separation" might suit shareholders who want BT to focus on services and new digital opportunities rather than building networks. BT's share price had fallen another 3.64% this morning at the time of publication.