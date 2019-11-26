Eurobites: Nokia Discontinues COO Role

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tele2's Croatian deal comes under scrutiny; Orange takes its bank to Spain; TIM agrees €350 million EU loan to support 5G rollout.

It would be interesting to know what Huawei HQ makes of a radio program being broadcast by the BBC today, The Long View, which compares the current kerfuffle over Huawei to the unease felt by the UK government over the involvement of Germany company Siemens in British industry during the Second World War.